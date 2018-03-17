SIU consolidating student housing to west side of campus

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — There are plans to consolidate student housing on the west of Southern Illinois University's Carbondale campus this fall.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that SIU Carbondale Chancellor Carlo Montemagno says declines in enrollment contributed to the decision but it was primarily spurred by efforts to increase student engagement. The university plans to centralize housing in three-story residence halls at Thompson Point.

The chancellor says the opportunity to have students in other parts of campus will be available again as the school rebuilds its enrollment.

Jon Shaffer is the school's housing director. He says the change also will create efficiencies that could lower future room and board costs. The school's housing office will help the 500 to 600 students who already selected rooms for the fall.

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com