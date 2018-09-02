Saturday's Scores
|VOLLEYBALL
|Beatrice Tournament
Elkhorn def. Aurora, 25-21, 25-12
Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 14-25, 28-26, 25-20
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-18, 26-24
Waverly def. Bennington, 25-23, 26-24
|Consolation Semifinal
Beatrice def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-12
Bennington def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-17, 25-19
|Semifinal
Elkhorn def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-21, 25-11
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Waverly, 28-26, 18-25, 25-19
|Seventh Place
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Aurora, 25-19, 25-23
|Fifth Place
Bennington def. Beatrice, 25-16, 25-13
|Third Place
Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-22, 22-25, 25-13
|Championship
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Elkhorn, 25-21, 25-23
|Fort Calhoun Tournament
Logan View def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-15
|Championship
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-20, 26-28, 25-21
|Freeman Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-21, 25-27, 25-23
Freeman def. Friend, 25-10, 25-10
|Pool B
Deshler def. Pawnee City, 19-25, 25-22, 25-16
|Consolation Bracket
|Semifinal
Deshler def. Friend, 25-20, 25-18
Pawnee City def. Sterling, 25-21, 29-27
|Championship
Deshler def. Pawnee City, 25-19, 27-25
|Championship Bracket
|Semifinal
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson-Brock, 25-22, 28-25, 16-25
Freeman def. Diller-Odell, 25-19, 25-22
|Championship
Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-12
|Gillette, Wyo. Tournament
|Bronze Tournament
|First Round
Big Horn, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23
Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Gering, 25-18, 25-14
|Consolation Semifinal
Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-16, 25-21
|Gregory Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool 1
Cody-Kilgore def. Lyman, S.D., 25-17, 25-14, 28-26
Cody-Kilgore def. Gregory, S.D., 25-20, 25-15
Cody-Kilgore def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-19, 25-21
|Gregory Tournament
|Championship
Cody-Kilgore def. Boyd County, 25-27, 25-21, 25-21
|Heartland Crossroads Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Columbus def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-20
Millard West def. Columbus, 25-10, 25-12
Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-10, 25-20
|Pool B
Elkhorn South def. Fremont, 25-18, 25-19
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23
Gretna def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-16
|Fifth Place
Fremont def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-19
|Third Place
Gretna def. Columbus, 25-13, 25-22
|Championship
Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-23, 25-23
|Lexington Tournament
Chase County def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-21
Hastings def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-16, 25-7
Holdrege def. Hershey, 26-24, 13-25, 25-22
St. Paul def. Broken Bow, 25-6, 25-18
|Consolation Semifinal
Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-22, 25-19
Lexington def. Hershey, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21
|Semifinal
Chase County def. Holdrege, 25-16, 25-16
St. Paul def. Hastings, 25-18, 26-24
|Seventh Place
Hershey def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-20, 26-24
|Fifth Place
Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-23, 25-22
|Third Place
Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-14, 25-20
|Championship
St. Paul def. Chase County, 25-18, 25-12
|Northeast Nebraska Tournament
|Second Round
|Gold Pool
Archbishop Bergan def. Lutheran High Northeast, 27-25, 25-18
Archbishop Bergan def. Wayne, 25-23, 25-23
Lutheran High Northeast def. North Bend Central, 25-21, 26-24
Lutheran High Northeast def. North Bend Central, 25-21, 26-24
Wayne def. Lutheran High Northeast, 27-25, 25-20
Wayne def. North Bend Central, 25-13, 25-6
|Silver Pool
West Point-Beemer def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-18, 25-15
Wisner-Pilger def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-19, 25-14
Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-14
|Bronze Pool
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Oakland-Craig, 25-22, 16-25, 25-17
Guardian Angels def. Pender, 25-20, 25-15
Guardian Angels def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-18
Pender def. Wakefield, 16-25, 25-20, 25-22
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-11
Wakefield def. Tekamah-Herman, 13-25, 25-16, 25-22
West Point-Beemer def. Oakland-Craig, 25-16, 25-18
Wisner-Pilger def. Oakland-Craig, 25-11, 25-13
|Omaha North Tournament
Lincoln High def. Omaha Northwest, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23
Omaha Benson def. Omaha North, 25-18, 26-24
Omaha Central def. Omaha South, 2-0
Omaha Mercy def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 25-8, 25-15
|Consolation Semifinal
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 25-10, 25-9
|Semifinal
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Benson, 25-22, 25-14
|Seventh Place
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa def. Omaha South, 2-0
|Fifth Place
Omaha North def. Omaha Northwest, 31-25, 18-25
|Championship
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Central, 25-17, 18-25, 25-22
|Shamrock Invitational
Bishop Neumann def. Pierce, 25-11, 25-20
Columbus Scotus def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 18-25, 25-21
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-17, 25-17
Stanton def. Twin River, 25-12, 25-15
|Consolation Semifinal
Columbus Lakeview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-17, 26-24
Twin River def. Pierce, 26-24, 24-19
|Semifinal
Bishop Neumann def. Stanton, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20
Columbus Scotus def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 18-25, 25-21
|Seventh Place
Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23
|Fifth Place
Columbus Lakeview def. Twin River, 25-19, 25-20
|Third Place
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Stanton, 25-12, 25-23
|Championship
Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Scotus, 21-25, 25-4, 27-25
|Wahoo Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Lincoln Christian def. Crete, 25-15, 25-14
Wahoo def. Crete, 25-10, 25-4
Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-20
|Pool B
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-10
Omaha Concordia def. Ord, 25-15, 25-16
Omaha Roncalli def. Ord, 25-27, 25-22, 25-19
|Fifth Place
Ord def. Crete, 25-13, 25-14
|Third Place
Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-23, 25-18
|Championship
Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 25-18
|Weeping Water Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Falls City Sacred Heart def. East Butler, 25-21, 25-11
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-14
Weeping Water def. East Butler, 25-15, 26-28, 27-25
|Pool B
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-7
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-21, 25-20
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-7
|Fifth Place
East Butler def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-14
|Third Place
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-23
|Championship
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-22, 26-24