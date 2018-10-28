https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/education/article/Saturday-s-Scores-13342267.php
Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Crescent 86, Mary Knight 28
Ephrata 35, Toppenish 6
Kennedy 68, Kentridge 41
Oakville 58, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 16
Onalaska 58, Life Christian Academy 6
Roosevelt 42, Chief Sealth 25
Seattle Lutheran 49, Muckleshoot Tribal School 33
Seton Catholic 26, King's Way Christian School 19
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
