School board member charged with stealing from Walmart

PALATKA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a county school board member in Florida has been arrested for stealing from Walmart.

A Putnam County Sheriff's Office news release says 41-year-old Nikki Cummings was arrested on a grand theft charge Friday.

Detectives say they were tipped off earlier this week that Cummings failed to scan all her items Monday while using a self-checkout line at a Palatka Walmart. Store security confirmed an employee checking receipts determined Cummings had paid for $32.07 worth of merchandise, but her cart contained another $388.39 in unpaid merchandise. Cumming was allowed to leave with the items on her receipt.

Detectives say video surveillance showed a May 30 visit to the store, where Cummings used the self-checkout line without scanning two fishing poles and then left the store.

Cumming is free on $2,500 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.