School board once again holds meeting in violation of law

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The school board of Norfolk, Virginia, has once again held a meeting in violation of the state's Freedom of Information Act.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the board held a meeting last week to evaluate its superintendent without notifying the public.

State law allows government bodies to meet privately, but they must give advance notice, specify why privacy is needed, and publicly vote to close the meeting.

Last week's meeting is at least the fourth in the past six months that violated the law.

The board's chair has repeatedly apologized, blaming oversights. But when the newspaper asked about an upcoming meeting that lacked prior notice, it was thanked for its "attention to detail" and the meeting was held anyway.

