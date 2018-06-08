School board votes to continue interim superintendent

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore County School Board has voted to continue its interim superintendent until June 2019.

News outlets report the board voted 8-4 Thursday to continue Verletta White in the position until June 2019.

State Superintendent Karen Salmon has twice rejected the board's choice of White as the next permanent superintendent. She has said she would approve White on an interim basis.

White was named interim superintendent after the resignation of Superintendent Dallas Dance, who admitted to perjury for failing to disclose consulting work.

The Baltimore Sun reports an ethics panel found White had violated ethics rules when she did part-time consulting work and failed to report it on her financial disclosure forms. She has pledged to no longer do any consulting work and has since amended her forms.

