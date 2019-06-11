No major injuries when school bus, truck crash

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say no one was seriously injured when a school bus with more than 50 people on board was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer.

Police say the crash occurred Tuesday morning on Interstate 495 in Andover near the Interstate 93 ramps.

Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield says 48 students, mostly 9 and 10 years old, and nine adults were on board on their way to a field trip at the Museum of Science. He says two students were treated for cuts and scrapes. Neither driver was injured.

The students were from the Pyne Arts Magnet School in Lowell. They were brought back to the school.

The crash remains under investigation. There was no word on citations or charges.

This story has been corrected to show that there were 48 students on the bus, per new information from authorities.