School district hires armed security guards

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district says it has hired armed security guards to staff its three schools starting this week.

In an email sent to parents Friday, Pen Argyl Superintendent William Haberl says the armed guards will be stationed at the district's elementary, middle and high school starting Monday.

The district hired the officers from the private firm Camelot Security, which it has used in the past for school events such as dances and athletic games. The firm says its officers include high level law enforcement and surveillance specialists.

Haberl says in the letter the district was prompted by the "sad and painful reality" of shootings in schools. He has not responded to requests seeking comment.