School district submits plan for virtual snow day schedules

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island school district is looking to become the first in the state to offer virtual learning days rather than canceling school due to snow.

The proposal from North Smithfield — crafted with input from students, parents and teachers — has yet to gain approval from the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education.

WPRI-TV reports that North Smithfield officials plan to offer about two hours' worth of school assignments for each snow day using the Google Classroom program.

The program is designed to prevent classes from running until the end of June due to snow days.

Teachers will be required to be available via computer to help students with their schoolwork for the day.

