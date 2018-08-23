School football program suspended after abuse allegations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage School District has canceled a high school football team's activities for a week following allegations of hazing and sexual misconduct.

Superintendent Deena Bishop sent an email to Dimond High School parents and staff Wednesday, saying the football program was suspended, including its practices and games.

Bishop says she learned of the allegations involving members of the team Monday. The school immediately contacted the Anchorage Police Department, which has launched a criminal investigation.

KTUU-TV reports that a mother of a player said several older players allegedly sexually assaulted younger teammates during an overnight stay in Fairbanks following a game.

Bishop's email says a decision about the remainder of the season will be made after additional review. Bishop declined to comment further.