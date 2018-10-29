School officials, lawmakers, meet for anti-bullying workshop

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — School officials, lawmakers, advocates, and students, have joined Gov. Chris Sununu to start work on a plan to address all forums of bullying in New Hampshire's schools, in person or online.

The group held a workshop on Monday.

Christine Brennan, deputy commissioner of the Department of Education and former principal of Manchester's Beech Street School, said the workshop will help state-level officials understand how they can be a partner in ensuring the best outcome for New Hampshire's children by working together with students, teachers, principals, and superintendents.