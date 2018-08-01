School responds to transgender student policy lawsuit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A charter school in Rhode Island is responding to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island alleging a violation of the state's open records law.

The Providence Journal reports Achievement First Mayoral Academy in Providence says Wednesday it will supply a copy of its policy regarding transgender students to the ACLU.

The organization filed a lawsuit in Superior Court, charging the school failed to respond to requests for a copy of the policies outlining the rights for transgender students.

A spokesman for Achievement First said the request was sent to a principal who is no longer with the school.

