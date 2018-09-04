Schools in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh to dismiss early

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Schools in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have announced plans to dismiss students early Wednesday due to continued high temperatures.

The Philadelphia School District said all schools will dismiss students at noon Wednesday. All after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development sessions are canceled.

Pittsburgh public schools will operate on a two-hour early release schedule Wednesday.

Middle and high school athletics will continue at the discretion of head coaches. All other after-school activities are canceled.