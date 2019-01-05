Scott picks Parkland parent for Florida's education board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is appointing to the state's education board the father of a teenager killed during a school shooting in Parkland.

Even though he is about to leave office, Scott announced nearly 80 appointments to various state boards on Friday. He appointed Andrew Pollack to the State Board of Education. The panel sets education policy and hires the state's education commissioner.

Incoming Gov. Ron DeSantis has the power to withdraw most of the last-minute appointments made by Scott.

Pollack's daughter Meadow was among 17 people gunned down last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Pollack endorsed Scott's bid for the U.S. Senate in a television ad that aired last fall.

Scott won the race and will step down from the governor's office early next week.