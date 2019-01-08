SeaWorld's Aquatica gets autism-friendly designation

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld officials say its Aquatica Orlando park is becoming the world's first water park to be credentialed for visitors with autism.

Aquatica Orlando on Tuesday received a designation as a "Certified Autism Center" from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

As part of the credentialing process, the staff at Aquatica is continually trained to assist guests with autism and their families. Autistic guests and their families also are given specific information about which attractions might be best for them.

The park also is planning to have a quiet room with adjustable lighting and a comfortable seating area for guests to take a break.

Last April, a SeaWorld sister park, Sesame Place, became the world's first theme park designated as a "Certified Autism Center."