Seattle School Board approves new science curriculum

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle School Board has approved new curriculum materials for science classes in elementary and middle schools.

The Seattle Times reports the board signed off Wednesday on using vendor Amplify Science for the materials, adding to the contract an option to renew and a period to review student outcomes after four years.

The materials aim to align the school district with Next Generation Science Standards, a set of national education guidelines adopted by the state.

Some school officials and teachers have voiced concerns about Amplify Science over its use digital tools in the classroom.

Middle schools will start using the new curriculum next school year. The district will phase in the materials at few elementary schools each year.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com