Security for gun rights walk, protest costs Kent State $65K

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Officials at Kent State University say the Ohio school spent about $65,000 on security for what turned out to be a mostly peaceful demonstration and counter-protest over gun rights in late September.

The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier reports the university's cost included paying for additional campus police and dispatchers, supplies, communications and other expenses.

More than 300 officers were on hand, including some from the State Highway Patrol, Kent police, campus officers from other colleges and local sheriff's deputies. Reports indicated they outnumbered the participants.

A recent graduate and gun activist organized the walk by about 50 activists in support of Second Amendment gun rights. About 100 people showed up for a counter-protest.

Four arrests were reported for disorderly conduct. No one was seriously hurt.

___

Information from: Record-Courier, http://www.recordpub.com