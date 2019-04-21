Seminar planned for students considering military academies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's two senators are hosting an informational seminar for high school students interested in attending a military service academy.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse are hosting a "U.S. Military Service Academy Day" later this week at the Rhode Island Army National Guard Armory in Warwick. It's from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Students and their parents can learn about the requirements and procedures for seeking a congressional nomination to obtain an appointment.

Reed, who attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, says he's proud to nominate outstanding students each year to the nation's prestigious service academies.

Along with Reed and Whitehouse, representatives from the academies and the Reserve Officers' Training Corps program at Providence College and the University of Rhode Island will attend.

The application deadline for a nomination is Oct. 15.