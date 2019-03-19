Senate GOP budget would spend $1.1B more on Florida schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Senate Republicans have rolled out an education budget that would increase spending by $1.1 billion for Florida public schools compared with the current year, a proposal that is also higher than the plan released last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Senate spending plan outlined Tuesday envisions $22.2 billion for public schools, an increase of about $350 per student over current levels. DeSantis' proposed education spending budget calls for $21.7 billion in school spending. Both proposals are higher than this year's budget.

The Senate plan would also provide $68 million to help Florida schools hire at least one safety officer for each school, $46 million to assist struggling schools and $31 million to address youth mental health issues.

The House has not yet released its education budget proposal.