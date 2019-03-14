Senate votes on school safety, mental health bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Senate has given preliminary approval to a batch of bills aimed at keeping children safe physically and emotionally at school.

Senators voted Thursday in favor of developing a statewide, real-time notification system to link schools directly to law enforcement in the event of a shooting or other threat. It also approved funding for a pilot program in Rockingham County to bring mental health providers into schools for a crisis response and prevention program. Those two bills now head to the Senate Finance Committee, while a third bill goes to the House.

That bill would require schools to develop policies on suicide prevention, response and risk assessment and to provide suicide prevention training for faculty, staff and volunteers.