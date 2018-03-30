Services continue for teen shot at Maryland high school

HOLLYWOOD, Md. (AP) — Family and friends are continuing to mourn the killing of a teenager by one of her classmates at a Maryland high school.

The Brinsfield Funeral Home's website included 16-year-old Jaelynn's uncles and brothers on a list of pallbearers at her funeral Friday morning in Hollywood, Maryland.

The funeral home said Willey had been looking forward to her first prom and had tried on dresses with friends. Hundreds attended a prayer service and life celebration for her on Thursday.

Willey died days after she was shot March 20 at Great Mills High School. Authorities said 17-year-old Austin Rollins shot her and then killed himself as a school security officer fired at his weapon. Authorities said Rollins and Willey had been in a relationship that recently ended.