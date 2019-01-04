Settlement provides $22M of debt relief for Arizona students

PHOENIX (AP) — A settlement will provide $22 million in debt relief for Arizona students who attended certain for-profit schools and online courses.

The state Attorney's Office says over 6,000 Arizonans are eligible for debt relief under the settlement with Schaumburg, Illinois-based Career Education Corp. and its related entities.

CEC is a for-profit education company that operated schools across the country, including multiple campuses in Arizona that are no longer in business.

The multistate settlement includes CEC's agreement to reform its recruiting and enrollment practices and to forgo collecting about $493.7 million in debts owed by 179,529 students nationally.

State attorneys general alleged that CEC engaged in unfair and deceptive practices, including misleading prospective students about actual costs, the transferability of credits, accreditation, program offerings and accurate job placement rates.