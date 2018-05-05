Shawnee Mission plans meeting to discuss walkout complaints

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Shawnee Mission School District officials are planning a public meeting to discuss concerns about how some administrators reacted during last month's National School Walkout Day.

The district scheduled a meeting for 6 p.m. Monday to discuss an investigation into complaints that some administrators blocked the students' free speech during a walkout on April 20.

The Kansas City Star reports the district's investigation came after the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas threatened legal action against Shawnee Mission North and Hocker Grove Middle School.

High school students said they were given a script for their 17-minute walkout and an associate principal took cameras away from student journalists.

At the middle school, students complained their event was cut short because officials had not approved language about gun control or gun violence.

