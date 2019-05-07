Sheriff says shots fired at school in suburban Denver

STEM School Highlands Ranch, in Douglas Co., Colo., where shots were reportedly fired Tuesday. STEM School Highlands Ranch, in Douglas Co., Colo., where shots were reportedly fired Tuesday. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sheriff says shots fired at school in suburban Denver 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a suburban Denver school has injured two people.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies are trying to find the shooter or shooters, calling it an "active and unstable scene."

The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

The sheriff's office directed parents to a recreational center to pick up their children.