Shooting injures one in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officers are investigating a shooting in downtown Milwaukee near the Milwaukee Area Technical College and police headquarters.
Authorities say a male victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and was taken to the hospital. Police a woman is in custody and a firearm has been recovered.
Investigators are still on the scene.
