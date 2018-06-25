Sitka schools lose grant funding for after-school programs

SITKA, Alaska (AP) — The Sitka School District's funding for summer and after-school programs will run out at the end of this month after the district was denied the renewal of a $1.2 million grant.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports the district will not receive the five-year 21st Century Learning Centers Program grant, which supported programs that served about 200 students from Sitka elementary schools to high school.

The federal grant distributed by the state Department of Education and Early Development funded tutoring, fitness, recreation and education programs at Sitka schools. The district has received the grant since 2010.

Superintendent Mary Wegner says the district intends to apply for the grant again next year, but it does not have other funding sources to continue the programs for the rest of this year.

___

Information from: Daily Sitka (Alaska) Sentinel, http://www.sitkasentinel.com/