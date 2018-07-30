Skittish dog from Alabama campus gets a home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — She's been spotted strutting down fraternity row early in the morning and racing across the street to catch lunch at Newk's. She was admired from afar as she lounged on golf carts near the University of Alabama student recreation center and sunned herself on the roof of the old Bryce building.

During the two years since she first appeared, Lulu has arguably become the most sought-after girl on campus. Aloof, but friendly, the small Chihuahua mix dog kept so many people who approached at arm's length, always managing to outrun and outsmart potential captors. She became such a fixture on campus that a Facebook page with more than 1,300 followers was created to keep her caretakers and fans briefed on her location and welfare.

A sizeable number of employees stepped up to care for Lulu, creating pit stops where she could catch a quick bite during her daily journeys or nap on a heated bed when the temperatures dropped.

She turned out to be so elusive for such a long time that it was a shock to most of her followers two weeks ago when Kevin Mount posted a photo of Lulu happily relaxing on his couch with his dog Carter. The self-sufficient, street-wise dog had finally chosen someone to trust.

Lulu's happy ending is great news to those who love her, but a little bittersweet. They'll miss seeing her as part of their daily routine, but are grateful she's found a new home. More than anything, they're touched by the way so many people came together to care for one little pup.

Mount said Lulu began following him and his dog Carter on their daily walks near his condo near Bryant Denny Stadium about two weeks ago. He recognized her as the famous dog from Facebook, and didn't expect her to come close. But she made friends with Carter, a 4-year-old Catahoula mix, and began howling in the direction of their back balcony for three nights in a row.

She finally ventured upstairs and posted herself in front of the door.

"I opened the door and she gradually just kind of creeped in," he said. "Next thing you know, she was inside and up on the couch. They were playing and having a great time."

She spent the entire week there, only hanging out with Carter and having very little to do with Mount. Finally, she jumped on the bed one night and curled up under his arm.

"It amazes me that she went from being a dog that didn't want to be touched to where she will whimper and cry until I pick her up," Mount said. "I look at her all the time and wonder how she went all these years without this kind of attention because she is a very, very affectionate dog. It's sad to think that she probably wanted that kind of affection, wanted that kind of attention, but she was just scared.

"I guess a lot of us are the same way."

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com