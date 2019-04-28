Slow progress on school water testing rules

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Testing the water for lead at Vermont schools and daycare centers is unlikely to start before the school year ends in June.

After a pilot study last year found high levels of lead at five of the 16 tested schools, lawmakers hoped to begin testing the water at all schools and daycare centers this academic year. But Vermont Public Radio reports that they are struggling to decide what level of lead triggers remediation and how much the state should spend toward such work. Testing must be done while schools are open to accurately reflect how water moves through the plumbing.

The Senate has passed a bill that calls for remediation for lead levels above three parts per billion. The House wants to set the threshold at five parts per billion.

