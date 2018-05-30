Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, as they look at Dr. Natarajan's winning word, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md. less
Photo: Alex Brandon, AP
Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Almudena Soler, 10, from Humacao, Puerto Rico, spells her word during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Kendal Win, 13, from Fayetteville, N.C., spells her word correctly during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Ryan Smith, 12, from Ballwin, Mo., listens to his word during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Joshua Roodhouse Hale, 13, from St. Peters, Mo., spells his word during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Alecia McCulley, 12, from Florissant, Mo., thinks about her word during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Elizabeth Shvarts, 13, from Staten Island, N.Y., spells herword during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., smiles during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Kabir Rathore Muthu, 13, from Portland, Ore., thinks about his word during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Noah King, 11, from Butner, N.C., spells his word during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Saisurya Lakkimsetti, 9, from Tulsa, Okla., walks to the microphone during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Adom Appiah, 14, from Spartanburg, S.C., celebrates after spelling his word correctly during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Nehem Felices, 13, from Lancaster, Pa., thinks about his word during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Linh Le, 14, from St. Clairsville, Ohio, left, Almudena Soler, 10, from Humacao, Puerto Rico and Akhil Madala, 11, from Dublin, Ohio, wait their turn during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md. less
Charity Parrott, 14, from Hagerstown, Md., smiles after spelling her word correctly during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Sarah Lahti, 14, from Little Canada, Minn., prepares to spell he word during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Mollie Miner, 11, from Sedalia, Mo., misspells her word during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Joseph Benson, 14, from Kansas City, Mo., celebrates after spelling his word correctly during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Alexander Christian, 11, from Saginaw, Mich., uses his name placard to spell his his word during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Charles Millard, 13, from Frederick, Md., misspells his word during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Tina Huang, 14, from North Tazewell, Va., spells her word correctly during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Millie Brown, 14, from Morgantown, W.Va., reacts after spelling her word correctly during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
Naysa Modi, 12, from Frisco, Texas, spells her word correctly during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Saisurya Lakkimsetti, 9, from Tulsa, Okla., correctly spells his word during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
