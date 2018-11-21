Southeast Missouri State University suspends fraternity

CAPE GIRARDEUA, Mo. (AP) — Southeast Missouri State University has suspended a fraternity after it violated rules on alcohol.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the campus' Pi Kappa Alpha chapter is barred from participating in activities with other fraternities and sororities or initiating new members until Feb. 1, when the suspension expires. The suspension will be followed by a probationary period, during which new infractions could lead to additional sanctions.

Pi Kappa Alpha chapter president Sean McDowell says there were multiple allegations against the organization and members of the organization.

According to the Greek Life Student Organization Conduct page on the university's website, the fraternity violated five sections of the code of student conduct pertaining to alcohol during the current fall semester. The fraternity already was on probation after a non-alcohol violation in March.

