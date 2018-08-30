Sprint consider putting its Overland Park campus up for sale

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Sprint's chief executive says the wireless company is considering selling its 4 million-square-foot suburban Kansas City campus as federal regulators weigh a proposed merger with T-Mobile.

The Kansas City Star reports that Sprint CEO Michel Combes said Wednesday in an email to employees that the company is evaluating potential buyers for its Overland Park, Kansas, campus in a deal that would allow the company to lease back the buildings it needs for its employees.

Under the proposed merger with T-Mobile, the Sprint campus would become the combined company's secondary headquarters.

Sprint currently has 6,000 full-time employees at the campus, fewer than half the number the campus was designed to accommodate. As Sprint's headcount has dropped, it has subleased space and more recently announced that it would consider selling unused buildings.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com