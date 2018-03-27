Correction: College Delays Opening story

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — In a story March 26 about a delay in the opening of a California college's Massachusetts campus, The Associated Press reported erroneously the name of the college. It is Thomas Aquinas College, not St. Thomas Aquinas College. The story also did not make it clear that only the Northfield Mount Hermon School's Northfield campus was sold. Northfield Mount Hermon retains another campus.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Thomas Aquinas holds off opening of New England campus

Plans for a California college to expand to Massachusetts have been put on hold until next year

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Plans for a California college to expand to Massachusetts have been put on hold until next year.

Thomas Aquinas College says it still plans to open a New England campus in Northfield, but the project requires a more lenient timeline. The Greenfield Recorder reports the college took ownership of the campus, the Northfield Mount Hermon School's former Northfield campus, last May.

Originally, the college planned to open the branch campus in time for the 2018-19 academic year. It now plans to open August 2019.

Thomas Aquinas says it will still maintain the grounds and promises to work with the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education on its application.

College President Michael McLean says the college remains fully committed to the new campus project.

