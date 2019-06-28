State Police Academy graduates its most diverse class

LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — The most diverse class of troopers in state history has graduated from the Rhode Island State Police Training Academy.

The class of 2019 graduated Friday in Lincoln.

According to state police, seven women graduated— a record in the agency's nearly century-long history. Of the 37 new troopers, 23 are white, eight are black and six are Hispanic. Seven of them served in the military and 10 troopers speak a second language.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says graduating such a diverse class ensures the department better reflects the communities it serves.

The troopers were selected from about 1,500 applicants and began intensive, paramilitary training in January.

Col. James Manni, the department's superintendent, says they're well trained and he looks forward to having them join the ranks.