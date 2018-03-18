Bridge collapse victim's uncle rages at 'incompetence'

MIAMI (AP) — As crews began removing bodies from beneath a collapsed pedestrian bridge Saturday, a victim's uncle raged against what he called the "complete incompetence" and "colossal failure" that allowed people to drive beneath the unfinished concrete span.

"Why they had to build this monstrosity in the first place to get children across the street?" said an anguished Joe Smitha, whose niece, Alexa Duran, was crushed in Thursday's collapse at Florida International University. "Then they decided to stress test this bridge while traffic was running underneath it?"

Authorities say at least six people were killed when the structure fell onto a busy six-lane road connecting the campus to the community of Sweetwater. Crews removed two cars Saturday morning and said they found three bodies, but officials said there were still at least two more victims beneath the rubble. Late in the day they recovered a third car but did not say if they found more remains.

"Right now we're just chipping away," said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed the names of four victims Saturday.









































Joe Smitha of Palm Harbor, Fla., speaks with reporters on Saturday, March 17, 2018, about his niece, Alexa Duran, whose family has identified her as one of at least six victims of a bridge collapse near the Florida International University campus in the Miami area on March 15.

Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

Workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. Crushed cars are shown under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. Workers use a front loader to clear debris from a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. Workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. Crushed cars are shown under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. A worker uses a saw next to a crushed car under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. Workers stand in front of crushed cars under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018. This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Rolando Fraga Hernandez and his gold Jeep Cherokee were pulled from the wreckage Saturday. Later, the bodies of Oswald Gonzalez, 57, and Alberto Arias, 54, were found inside a white Chevy truck.

Navarro Brown was pulled from the rubble Thursday and later died at the hospital.

Authorities have not released Duran's name, but her family has said she died. The FIU freshman was studying political science.

The National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that crews were applying what's known as "post-tensioning force" on the bridge before the failure. Authorities are investigating whether cracking that was reported just before the span fell contributed to the accident.

Experts interviewed by The Associated Press were mixed on the significance of those reported cracks.

Amjad Aref, a professor with the University of Buffalo's Institute of Bridge Engineering, said they should have been "a big red flag."

"Bridges are really very vulnerable when they are under construction, when there are just pieces," he said. "It's like still a flimsy structure. And when you see cracks, somebody has to raise really a big flag and say, 'We need to do something. We need to figure out what's happening quickly and do any mitigating actions to prevent further progression of damage and ultimately collapse,' as we saw here."

But Ralph Verrastro, principle of Naples-based Bridging Solutions, was not surprised to hear about cracks, and said it was not necessarily a problem.

"Any bridge with concrete, that's made of concrete, there's always cracks," said Verrastro, who has been an engineer for 42 years. "If they had concerns that something was going on for that main span, then they would have called the sheriff or the police and closed the road. I would be very surprised if it's determined that they were taking a chance and trying to do something under traffic. It's just, as bridge engineers, that's just never done."

In a statement Saturday, university officials said representatives of FIU and DOT met with a FIGG engineer for two hours Thursday morning to discuss cracks that were spotted in the concrete, and determined there wasn't a safety issue. The bridge fell soon afterward.

"The FIGG engineer of record delivered a technical presentation regarding the crack and concluded that there were no safety concerns and the crack did not compromise the structural integrity of the bridge," FIU said.

NTSB officials have said it's too early to say whether any cracking contributed to the collapse.

In a news release late Friday, FIGG Bridge Engineers said it "continues to work diligently" to determine the cause of the collapse, and is examining the steps its team has taken. It added, "The evaluation was based on the best available information at that time and indicated that there were no safety issues." It also asked for time to accurately determine what led to the accident.

Scheduled to open in 2019, the bridge was to provide safe passage over a canal and six lanes of traffic, a showpiece architectural feature connecting the campus with Sweetwater. The $14.2 million project was supposed to take advantage of a faster, cheaper and safer method of bridge-building promoted by the university.

Early renderings online appeared to show what's called a "cable-stayed" structure supported by cables hanging from a central tower. However, a spokesman for FIGG said Saturday the bridge that was being built actually had built-in trusses.

"It is a truss bridge with above deck truss elements which, from an engineering perspective, is very different than a cable-stayed bridge," FIGG spokeswoman Cheryl Stopnick said in an email.

Verrastro said there may have been enough support in place at the time. He said these projects are constructed with "very specific sequencing" and phases.

"This was designed to support itself — that was the beauty of the design, I'm sure," he said. "You didn't need temporary supports. It saves money. It's safer, because if you put temporary supports, you have to block the road and the traffic would be a mess and it would be in the way. So I'm sure that was all thought through."

Smitha, Duran's uncle, can't help but believe that this tragedy could have been avoided.

"This was a colossal failure of the system," he said. "This was complete incompetence from the top ... I want someone to step up and say, 'The buck stops with me.'"

Associated Press writers Tim Reynolds, Josh Replogle, Freida Frisaro and Curt Anderson in Miami; Jason Dearen in Gainesville; Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg and Rodrique Ngowi in Boston contributed to this report.

This story has been corrected to delete quotes referring to cable-stayed design and update with a FIGG spokeswoman describing bridge design.