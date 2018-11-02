State board finalizes school merger plans ahead of deadline

NORTH CLARENDON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Board of Education is finalizing plans for its statewide school mergers.

Vermont Public Radio reports the board met Monday in North Clarendon to discuss Act 46 details. Members voted to merge several districts while other combinations were rejected.

Board member John Carroll says some districts in the state will need extra support following the mergers. The board is considering relaxing deadlines for those districts as well.

Board member Stacy Weinberger says Act 46 has been a long process. Weinberger says it's important to keep a solid timeline with the plan.

The state Board of Education has two more meetings scheduled ahead of the Nov. 30 deadline.

