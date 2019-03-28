State officials launch push for a student bill of rights

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's treasurer and attorney general are calling for new legislation to protect student loan borrowers from deceptive lending practices.

Treasurer Seth Magaziner and Attorney General Peter Neronha said Thursday the state needs a "student loan bill of rights" to require student loan servicers to register with the state and establish additional protections for borrowers.

The Democratic leaders are joining a growing movement among states to protect those who take out student loans.

A Maine lawmaker is currently making a push to create a state system overseeing student loan services operating there.

Oregon's attorney general wants to regulate student loan services and force them to be licensed under the state. The proposal is based on Connecticut's student loan bill of rights, which has been picked up by other statehouses nationwide.