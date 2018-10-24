Stephen King gives students movie rights to story for $1

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Horror writer Stephen King is giving a deal to student filmmakers at the Blaenau Gwent Film Academy in Wales.

King sold them the movie rights to a short story, "Stationary Bike," for $1.

Kevin Phillips, a tutor at the school, tells The Boston Globe the deal is "great for our students who are fans of his writing and a great scoop for the academy."

The story is about a man who begins using a stationary bike after his doctor tells him to lose weight because of high cholesterol. He gets in shape but begins "having strange thoughts" about being followed on his daily rides.

Marsha DeFilippo, King's assistant, said the Maine author has a program in which students receive permission to make a noncommercial film.

