Student, 14, held on school threat accusation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police have arrested a 14-year-old student after discovering several threatening social media posts involving a school in New Orleans.

The teen was arrested for terrorizing and disruption of the operation of a school. Threats of a school shooting were discovered Friday. The arrest was made Saturday.

The New Orleans police department says officers were in constant communication with officials at Dolores T. Aaron School to ensure that no students were in jeopardy during this threat.

The teenager's name was not released. A police news release said he was being held Monday at the Juvenile Justice Center in New Orleans.