Student checked for weapons brought loaded gun to school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Officials in Kentucky say a student cleared by a hand-held metal detector brought a loaded handgun to school in his backpack.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Lexington High School principal Lester Diaz says the student was found to have a gun Wednesday. He said the student entered school late and so was checked with a hand-held metal detector, which Diaz says isn't used on backpacks because they have metal on them.

School officials checked the student's backpack later that day and found the gun. Diaz says school officials are revisiting search procedures. The district's chief of high schools, Randy Peffer, says the student told them he didn't plan to use the gun.

The student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a stolen handgun.

