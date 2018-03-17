Students say picture of flag during walkout prompted threats

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Students at a Delaware High School say a photo of the U.S. flag held upside-down has elicited threats from teenagers and adults via social media.

Sussex Technical High School student Josh Hoffpauir told The News Journal that students who organized their school's participation in Wednesday's national walkout calling for gun control after the deadly Parkland, Florida, school shooting believe students are in danger. According to the United States Flag Code, the flag should only be displayed upside-down as a signal of "dire distress."

Hoffpauir says his friends held the flag. One Facebook commenter said the students were "diseases that need to be eradicated," while another commenter called for a rope.

The school issued a statement Friday saying it doesn't endorse the students' message, but supports their First Amendment rights.

