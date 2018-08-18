Study: Average class sizes in Nevada are largest in the US

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Teachers in Nevada's largest school district are trying to find ways to deal with overcrowded classrooms after a study by the National Education Association found that the state had the largest average class sizes in the nation last year for the second year in a row.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported earlier this month that data from the National Education Association shows that Nevada classrooms have added an average of seven students over the past three years.

In southern Nevada, the class size issue predates the Clark County School District's recent budget problems.

Clark County officials made additional budget cuts in May and warned that class sizes would grow.

Some high school classes have up to 50 students.

New Superintendent Jesus Jara has asked his staff to work on the issue.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com