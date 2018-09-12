Study questions if Alabama scholarship program shows gains

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A study suggests that Alabama children attending private schools on a taxpayer-backed scholarship program are not showing significant improvement on standardized tests scores.

The report by The Institute for Social Science Research at the University of Alabama examined academic outcomes for nearly 2,000 scholarship recipients in 2016-17.

The report noted there was evidence of some improvement in students on the ACT Aspire assessment. But for most students there was no gain or loss in scores. That was similar to their public school counterparts.

However, the report noted limitations in making comparisons. Researchers did not have scores from the specific public schools the students would otherwise attend. Comparisons were also complicated by a lack of uniform testing systems.

The program is intended to help students escape low-performing public schools.