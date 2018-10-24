Substitute gets probation program in 'fight club' case

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a superintendent charged with failing to report a student "fight club," while the substitute teacher charged with organizing the fights has been granted a probation program.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that a judge granted 23-year-old Ryan Fish accelerated pretrial rehabilitation Tuesday. If he completes the program, charges will be dismissed.

Charges against Montville Superintendent Brian Levesque were dropped.

Prosecutors called the allegations "serious" but said Fish's age and need for treatment were considered.

Charges were dropped last month against recently retired Montville High School Principal Jeffrey Theodoss.

Investigators say substitute teacher Fish allowed "slap boxing" fights inside a math classroom during school hours last year. Officials fired Fish and disciplined students, but police say administrators didn't alert authorities until two months later.

