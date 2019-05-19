Summer interns sign letters of intent like student athletes

CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — A program in north Mississippi is treating student interns like star athletes.

The Daily Corinthian reports 15 students from Corinth and Alcorn County have signed letters of intent for their summer jobs.

They did so through the Gateway In-School Program, which matches vocational-technical students with jobs that fit their skills.

Fifteen students from Alcorn Central, Biggersville, Corinth and Kossuth high schools were identified for the program this year. Caterpillar, KeyTronicEMS, Coca-Cola, Timber Products and StoneRidge of Farmington are the worksites for the paid internships.

The Gateway program returned for its second year in Corinth and Alcorn County. It's funded by a federal grant through Three Rivers Planning and Development District and is managed by a local economic development group called The Alliance.

Information from: The Daily Corinthian.