Suspect arrested in high school football game shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they've arrested a 16-year-old boy who fatally shot one person and wounded two others after a Florida high school football game.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced the teen's arrest during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the Grand Park Alternative School student opened fire around 10 p.m. Friday as the crowd was leaving the Raines High School football game.

Officials say 19-year-old Joerod Jamel Adams was killed, and his friend, a 17-year-old Raines student, was wounded. Investigators believe the shooter targeted the pair after getting into a fight with them during a game. Williams says the shooter and his targets have gang ties.

A 16-year-old girl who attends rival Lee High School was wounded by a stray bullet.

About 4,000 people attended the game.