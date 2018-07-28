Suspect in school shooting facing attempted murder charges

DIXON, Ill. (AP) — Attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man accused of opening fire at a northern Illinois high school.

Sauk Valley Media reports Matthew A. Milby Jr. on Friday pleaded not guilty to the new charges via video from Lee County Jail, where he is being held on $2 million bond. He previously pleaded not guilty to gun charges.

The attempted murder charges involve shots fired at school resource officer Mark Dallas and gym teacher Andrew McKay.

Milby is accused of taking a semi-automatic rifle to Dixon High School on May 16 as graduation practice was taking place in the gym.

Authorities allege Milby fired at McKay and was running away when he was confronted by Dallas.

Milby is accused of firing at Dallas. Dallas returned fire, striking him in the shoulder and the hip. Neither Dallas nor the gym teacher was injured.

___

