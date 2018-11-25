Teacher charged with recording student heads to court

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts middle school teacher charged with secretly recording a 14-year-old student using the bathroom is heading to court.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Scott McDonald is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child.

McDonald is a teacher and baseball coach at Bellingham Memorial Middle School.

Police say a 14-year-old boy told a school resource officer earlier this month that when McDonald told him he could use the faculty bathroom, the boy found a box with a hole and a cellphone recording inside.

McDonald was placed on leave Nov. 9.

Bellingham schools Superintendent Peter Marano said he was "absolutely appalled" by the allegations.

There was no answer at a phone listing for McDonald and it was unclear if he has a lawyer.