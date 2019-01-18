Teacher pleads not guilty to assault and battery charges

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts middle school teacher has been charged with assault and battery on a minor.

The Taunton Daily Gazette reports that Brian Clemmey, a teacher at Parker Middle School in Taunton, pleaded not guilty Thursday and was released on the condition that he have no contact with the alleged victim.

Police did not disclose the nature of the alleged assault.

But a woman told the newspaper that Clemmey punched her son in the stomach and directed derogatory comments at him when he fell to the ground. The alleged incident occurred on Oct. 9.

Clemmey's lawyer called the allegations "a complete fabrication."

Superintendent John Cabral said he could not confirm whether Clemmey was still employed in the school district.