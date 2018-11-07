Teen gets protective order against suspended school officer

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — A teen has obtained a protective order against a school resource officer who's been suspended by a Virginia sheriff's office.

The Roanoke Times reports the 15-year-old received the order Monday, the same day the Bedford County Sheriff's Office announced that state police are investigating a complaint about Cpl. Daniel Clark's "behavior with a juvenile."

According to a copy of the preliminary order, Clark cannot have any contact with the teen. A court hearing is required later this week.

Bedford County commonwealth's attorney Wes Nance says a special prosecutor has been appointed. Nance says authorities described the case to him as "an inappropriate relationship."

Clark, the sheriff's office and state police didn't respond to the newspaper's requests for comment.

Clark worked at Liberty High school, which has said it won't comment.

___

