Tennessee Gov.-elect Lee names 9 administration picks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov.-elect Bill Lee has named three Cabinet members and six senior staffers.

The Republican's transition team says his finance commissioner will be investment company chairman Stuart McWhorter, who was Lee's campaign finance chairman.

Department of Human Services commissioner Danielle Barnes and Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services commissioner Marie Williams will keep their positions.

Lee campaign consultant and transition team executive director Blake Harris will become chief of staff. Transition team chairman Butch Eley will be chief operating officer.

Deputy to the governor and chief counsel will be University of Tennessee board member Lang Wiseman, who was Lee's campaign counsel.

Tony Niknejad will be policy director, which was his campaign role.

Chris Walker will be communications director and Laine Arnold will be press secretary. Both filled campaign roles.